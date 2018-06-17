FREDONIA, NY - The clock tower at Fredonia's Family Church is coming down Monday.

Village Police Chief Brad Meyers says the area around the church will be closed from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the demolition.

The tower caught fire in early May, causing the parishioners to return to their old church on Lake View Avenue.

The tower is roughly 130 years old.

Associate Pastor Scott Wise said there are plans to erect another clock tower in the future.

