Father Baker's life and legacy celebrated all weekend at Our Lady of Victory

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica celebrated Father Baker's life and legacy this weekend.

Sunday marked the annual Father Baker Pennies to Heaven event, plus another chance to "Paint the Basilica."

Officials said they wanted to ensure a catalog of memories moving forward, so they started a history harvest initiative, which is designed to collect stories, pictures, and even memorabilia of Father Nelson Baker's life.

On Saturday, families enjoyed the first ever "Paint the Basilica" event before a jazz concert and Mass.