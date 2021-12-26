Effort underway to restore stained glass windows at South Buffalo church

One of the windows being restored is of the nativity. The recent windstorms caused a concern that the restoration could have been lost.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is an effort underway to restore stained glass windows at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Buffalo's Old First Ward.

The church was built in the early 1900s. One of the windows being restored is of the nativity. The recent windstorms caused a concern that the restoration could have been lost.

"It's kind of ironic that that's the one in the worst shape, and that's the one that needed immediate attention," Father Paul Seil said. "And here we are in the Christmas time, and it's a reminder of a lot of things to a lot of people, and especially to the older members of the parish family and art buffs who like to see stained glass windows."

A crew was brought in to stabilize the windows, and now it's being restored.

The church is now trying to raise more money to bring back all the windows to their former glory.