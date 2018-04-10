BUFFALO, NY — The Cincinnati Enquirer reported on Tuesday that Bishop Richard Malone and New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond are being edited out of Catholic Church training videos about preventing child abuse.

More: Bishop Malone edited out of training video

The Diocese of Buffalo released the following statement in response to the report:

Before August, the VIRTUS program decided to prepare an alternative version of its training video, one that did not include any bishops. It was thought that some dioceses might prefer a version of the video that did not include any member of the Church hierarchy. The decision was not based upon the actions of any particular bishops. Moreover, today each diocese has the option of using either the original version that includes statements by bishops or the one that does not. The Diocese of Buffalo prides itself on its compliance with the VIRTUS program and its record in the protection of children. The diocese has trained and background checked over 40,000 adults since 2003. Students in Catholic schools and parish faith formation have received safe environment training each year. Additionally, since Bishop Richard J. Malone was installed, the diocese has passed its annual Safe Environment audit, indicating that outside auditors have found the Diocese of Buffalo to be in compliance with all audited points for the protection of minors.

We did reach out to the production company, VIRTUS, about the video changes. We are still waiting for a response.

© 2018 WGRZ