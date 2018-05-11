BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On Monday afternoon, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo released a new list of priests with substantiated claims of sexual abuse of a minor against them.

The new list, which adds upon an initial list released in March, now includes 45 living priests, and 87 priests who have since passed away. That's in addition to 44 religious order priests.

Diocesan Priests:

Rev. Ron Becker

Rev. Robert P. Conlin

Rev. Paul R. Coppola

Rev. Dennis Fronczak

Msgr. Gerald Leo Green

Rev. Louis Mako

Rev. Francis McKenna

Rev. Robert Moss

Rev. Michael Raimondo

Rev. Joseph Rappl

Rev. Joseph A. Schuster

Rev. Gerald Sheehan

Rev. Ronald Silverio

Rev. Howard Slack

Rev. Arthur Smith

Rev. Clatus E. Snyder

Msgr. William G. Stanton

Rev. Harry Richard Strassberger

Rev. Samuel Venne

Rev. Charles Werth

Religious Orders:

Rev. Benedict Barszcz, SAC

Rev. James Burson, CJM

Rev. Peter Conroy, SJ

Rev. James Gould, SJ

Rev. Stanley Idziak, SAC

Rev. Paul Keeling, CRSP

Rev. Theodore Kocian, SAC

Rev. Michael Kolodziej, OMF Conv

Rev. Linus E. Kopczewski, OFM

Rev. Thomas R. Marshall, CSP

Rev. Rene Maynard, OFM

Rev. Loren Nys, SDS

Rev. Theodore Podson, SchP

Rev. Maurice Scheier, OFM

Rev. James Smyka, OFM Conv

Rev. Bernard Splawski, OFM

