BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On Monday afternoon, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo released a new list of priests with substantiated claims of sexual abuse of a minor against them.
The new list, which adds upon an initial list released in March, now includes 45 living priests, and 87 priests who have since passed away. That's in addition to 44 religious order priests.
Diocesan Priests:
Rev. Ron Becker
Rev. Robert P. Conlin
Rev. Paul R. Coppola
Rev. Dennis Fronczak
Msgr. Gerald Leo Green
Rev. Louis Mako
Rev. Francis McKenna
Rev. Robert Moss
Rev. Michael Raimondo
Rev. Joseph Rappl
Rev. Joseph A. Schuster
Rev. Gerald Sheehan
Rev. Ronald Silverio
Rev. Howard Slack
Rev. Arthur Smith
Rev. Clatus E. Snyder
Msgr. William G. Stanton
Rev. Harry Richard Strassberger
Rev. Samuel Venne
Rev. Charles Werth
Religious Orders:
Rev. Benedict Barszcz, SAC
Rev. James Burson, CJM
Rev. Peter Conroy, SJ
Rev. James Gould, SJ
Rev. Stanley Idziak, SAC
Rev. Paul Keeling, CRSP
Rev. Theodore Kocian, SAC
Rev. Michael Kolodziej, OMF Conv
Rev. Linus E. Kopczewski, OFM
Rev. Thomas R. Marshall, CSP
Rev. Rene Maynard, OFM
Rev. Loren Nys, SDS
Rev. Theodore Podson, SchP
Rev. Maurice Scheier, OFM
Rev. James Smyka, OFM Conv
Rev. Bernard Splawski, OFM