Diocese of Buffalo reminds people of Child Victims Act deadline

Individuals have until August 14 to file a sexual abuse claim with no limitation. If claims aren't filed by then, individuals may not be guaranteed compensation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Individuals have until August 14 to file a sexual abuse claim against the Diocese of Buffalo with no limitation.

The Diocese reminding people of that on Twitter on Saturday. The deadline was included in the diocese's bankruptcy filing last year.

If claims aren't filed before August 14, individuals may not be guaranteed compensation.

Last May, the New York State Senate and Assembly voted to extend the deadline for residents who were sexually abused as children to file legal claims because of the upheaval caused by the coronavirus.

The original deadline for those making claims under the Child Victims Act was August 14, 2020; the legislation extended it a year, to the same date in 2021.