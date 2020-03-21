BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Rev. Peter J. Karalus has been placed on administrative leave, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday.

The Diocese, in a statement, said the decision stems from "an allegation of sexual misconduct by a person who was a minor in 2011, when the incident allegedly occurred."

The Diocese said the allegation has also been forwarded to the Erie County District Attorney.

Father Karalus has been serving as the Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia.

Monsignor Salvatore Manganello, the Judicial Vicar and Pastor of St. Louis Catholic Church, will temporarily fill Father Karalus' role as Vicar General.

Walter J. Szczesny, who once served as Director of Vocations and is now the pastor of Our Lady of Peace in Clarence, will fill in as the Moderator of the Curia.

"An investigation into the allegation will now be conducted by an independent investigator, according to protocols and procedures that the Diocese has established, and the results of that investigation will be referred to the Independent Review Board for further consideration and its recommendation," the Diocese said in the statement.

"Please note that this administrative leave is for the purpose of investigation and does not imply any determination about the truth or falsity of the complaint."

On Thursday, the Diocese announced that 24 employees at its Catholic Center on Main Street downtown were being impacted following a decision to file for bankruptcy last month. Three full-time positions are being made part-time and another 21 are being eliminated.

RELATED: Scharfenberger: Mass, other events postponed until further notice

RELATED: Diocese of Buffalo cutting jobs at its Catholic Center

RELATED: WNY churches excuse parishioners from mass