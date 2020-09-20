Diocese of Buffalo ordains 2 priests, 10 deacons on Saturday

One of the new priests, Chris Emminger, grew up in the Town of Tonawanda, where his father, Joseph, is the town supervisor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a joyous day for the Diocese of Buffalo: It ordained two new priests and 10 deacons on Saturday at the Saint Joseph Cathedral downtown.

There were some local roots during the event.

One of the new priests, Chris Emminger, grew up in the Town of Tonawanda, where his father, Joseph, is Town Supervisor. Both of them were also diagnosed with COVID-19 back in April, but they have recovered.

Father Emminger has been assigned to Saint Stephen's on Grand Island.

Father Denning Achidi, who is originally from Cameroon, will be stationed at Queen of Heaven in West Seneca.