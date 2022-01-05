Diocese of Buffalo celebrates 175 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People gathered Sunday afternoon to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Diocese of Buffalo.
They held a special Mass on Sunday afternoon at St. Joseph Cathedral on Franklin Street to mark the occasion. Thirty-six people were in procession with candles, symbols of hope, and more.
"Symbols of the 36 families that our road to renewal effort that has been so wide reaching across our diocese, and the hopes that we have for the future to make the diocese again a stellar leader in faith," Father Sean Paul Fleming said at Sunday's Mass.
RELATED VIDEO: