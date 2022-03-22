Congregations return to houses of worship ahead of Passover and Easter

Churches, Synagogues, and other houses of worship are starting to see more congregants as COVID restrictions continue to ease.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been a long two years...

The pandemic has forced many of us to learn how to connect and congregate differently. The pivot wasn't necessarily an easy adjustment for houses of worship to make, but it's one Father David, Pastor at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica says, welcomed with open arms.

"If anybody told me I would be taping masses and putting them online, I would've said, oh you're crazy...that's not something I do," Father David said. "But I think this is what challenges the church. Jesus met people. He didn't wait. So I said, you know what, we need to go out to our people, we need to help them reconnect and be connected."

Streaming services have become part of the "new normal." But, as COVID restrictions continue to ease across the country, more communities are starting to re-open the doors to churches, synagogues, and other houses of worship — and people are running in, just in time for Passover and Easter.

TN at 11: congregations are back.



No matter your faith, I think it’s fair to say, that for many ppl not being able to physically *go to* their house of worship due to COVID restrictions was difficult.



It really was for me.

That’s changing…in time for Passover & Easter. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/2UbgiMSpSv — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) April 15, 2022

"To be able to come back after all the restrictions we've had and to feel comfortable, I think for everyone it's just a sign of new life and that's really what this season is all about," Father David said.

Creativity and generosity have also helped keep the doors of Temple Beth Tzedek in Williamsville open.

Rabbi Adam Rosenbaum tells 2 On Your Side, "There was this sense of community spirit that we have to do what we can to keep the synagogue going and to remain relevant in people's everyday lives."

Family gatherings at home are a big part of the Passover celebration, which for the past two years due to safety measures and restrictions, left some people not gathering around the same tables.

"In Christianity, with the desire to be together over Christmas, it's a similar level of priority among the Jewish community to have people together during the course of Passover, which has not happened the same these past two years," Rabbi Rosenbaum explains. "I think people are just happy to be back together again."

According to a new study by Pew Research Center, of the American adults who say they attend some sort of religious service, 43% of people say their house of worship is "currently open and holding services pre-pandemic style." 47% say their congregation is "open with modifications."

There is still some hesitancy out there, but Father David and Rabbi Rosenbaum agree having options, be it in person or digital, are great.

"Whatever you believe, having somewhere to go where you can connect with those beliefs and others, I believe it's powerful," Father David said.