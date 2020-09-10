Buffalo priest placed on administrative leave by Bishop Scharfenberger

The diocese said the action stems from 'an investigation by the Independent Review Board into two allegations of childhood sexual abuse' in the 1970s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Rev. Donald Lutz has been placed on administrative leave by Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Friday.

A statement by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo said the pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Buffalo will remain on leave "pending an investigation by the Independent Review Board into two allegations of childhood sexual abuse" made against him in the 1970s.

Father Lutz was ordained in 1970.

The diocese said the first allegation stemmed from a lawsuit filed by a woman, which led to her contacting the Victim Assistance Coordinator. That allowed diocese authorities "to take appropriate action and refer the matters to the Independent Review Board."

The second allegation, according to the diocese, did not pursue a lawsuit. She also contacted the Victim Assistance Coordinator.

The diocese said both allegations were relayed to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

While on administrative leave, Father Lutz will not be allowed to present himself or function as a priest.

The diocese has not named a parish administrator for Our Lady of Perpetual Help yet.