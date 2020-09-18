Diocese of Buffalo launches 'Road to Renewal' initiative

Diocese shares plans to re-imagine ministries throughout Western New York with a Renewal Task Force

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Diocese of Buffalo is launching its "Road to Renewal" initiative to re-imagine Parish and Diocesan ministries across Western New York.

This initiative aims to redefine and reinvigorate the Catholic faith across the region, increasing the reach and impact of the ministry. Bishop Edward Sharfenberger says this "is all about bringing together resources and capabilities to ensure that we don't in any way withdraw, but increase our impact."

Bishop Scharfenberger has formed a Diocesan Renewal Task force to look at best practices regionally and nationally to learn how others are facing challenges like decreases in financial resources and church attendance. Members of the task force include prominent members of the Western New York Catholic community.

Listening sessions are being held across the Diocese with parishioners, parish leaders, pastors, parish and school administrators later this month and in October. The goal of these sessions is to learn more about opportunities for essential ministries and inform future decisions about the mission of parishes and schools.