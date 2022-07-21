Buffalo Diocese names new Pastors for Five Families of Parishes

The clergy members were names as part of the Diocese's ongoing Road to Renewal effort.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Diocese of Buffalo on Thursday announced the assignment of five pastors to its Five Families of Parishes.

The pilot is part of the Diocese's Road to Renewal effort. The Road to Renewal is a parish model that groups the Buffalo Diocese's 161 parishes into 36 "Families of Parishes."

Monsignor Richard Siepka has been named to oversee the following parishes:

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Bowmansville

St. Mary of the Assumption, Lancaster

Our Lady of Pompeii, Lancaster

St. Philip the Apostle, Cheektowaga

Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Depew

St. Martha, Depew

Father Michael LaMarca will pastor the following:

St. Michael, Warsaw

Mary Immaculate, East Bethany

St. Isidore, Perry

Father David Richards has been named pastor of the following parishes, all in Buffalo:

Assumption

Holy Spirit

St. Margaret

St. Mark

St. Rose of Lima

All Saints

Father Bill Quinlivan has been named pastor of the following Buffalo parishes:

St. Martin of Tours

St. Teresa

St. Thomas Aquinas

Our Lady of Charity

In Cattaraugus County, Father Dennis Mancuso has been named pastor of the following parishes:

Holy Name of Mary, Ellicottville

St. Philomena, Franklinville

Our Lady of Peace, Salamanca

Those named underwent an involved interview and review process with diocesan personnel, clergy and lay volunteers.