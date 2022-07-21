Buffalo Diocese names new Pastors for Five Families of Parishes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Diocese of Buffalo on Thursday announced the assignment of five pastors to its Five Families of Parishes.
The pilot is part of the Diocese's Road to Renewal effort. The Road to Renewal is a parish model that groups the Buffalo Diocese's 161 parishes into 36 "Families of Parishes."
Monsignor Richard Siepka has been named to oversee the following parishes:
- Sacred Heart of Jesus, Bowmansville
- St. Mary of the Assumption, Lancaster
- Our Lady of Pompeii, Lancaster
- St. Philip the Apostle, Cheektowaga
- Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Depew
- St. Martha, Depew
Father Michael LaMarca will pastor the following:
- St. Michael, Warsaw
- Mary Immaculate, East Bethany
- St. Isidore, Perry
Father David Richards has been named pastor of the following parishes, all in Buffalo:
- Assumption
- Holy Spirit
- St. Margaret
- St. Mark
- St. Rose of Lima
- All Saints
Father Bill Quinlivan has been named pastor of the following Buffalo parishes:
- St. Martin of Tours
- St. Teresa
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- Our Lady of Charity
In Cattaraugus County, Father Dennis Mancuso has been named pastor of the following parishes:
- Holy Name of Mary, Ellicottville
- St. Philomena, Franklinville
- Our Lady of Peace, Salamanca
Those named underwent an involved interview and review process with diocesan personnel, clergy and lay volunteers.
For a complete list of the 36 Diocesan Families of Parishes within the Diocese of Buffalo click here.