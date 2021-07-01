Buffalo Diocese announces details of installation of Bishop Michael Fisher

The mass will be an invitation-only event but will be live streamed on the diocesan website.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bishop Michael William Fisher will be installed as the 15th leader of the Buffalo Diocese in a mass on Friday, January 15 at St. Joseph Cathedral.

The 2 PM installation is an invitation-only event, but will be live streamed on the diocesan website. In accordance with COVID guidelines, all who attend will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The Friday mass will be preceded by an evening prayer vigil the night before, Thursday, January 14 at 5 PM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna.

The Rite of Installation includes the reading of Pope Francis' letter of appointment of Bishop Fisher to lead Buffalo's Catholic faithful.

The mass will begin with a procession of priests and deacons followed by cardinals, bishops and archbishops. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, will preside over the installation. He will be joined by Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, DC., Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States; and Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, Apostolic Administrator of the Buffalo Diocese.