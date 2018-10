BUFFALO, N.Y.-- The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has placed Father Louis S. Dolinic on administrative leave. The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement on the Diocese's website, church officials say Father Dolinic was placed on leave after receiving an abuse complaint. The priest previously served at St. Joseph's Parish in North Tonawanda. He currently lives in Depew.

The Diocese did not provide any details on the accusation.

