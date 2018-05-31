BUFFALO, NY-- A priest with the Buffalo Catholic Diocese has been placed on administrative leave.

The diocese has released a statement saying Reverend Mark J. Wolski is under investigation after he was accused of abuse.

Before retiring back in 2012, Wolski served as pastor at SS. Peter and Paul in Hamburg.

More: Buffalo Catholic Diocese releases list of priests accused of sexual abuse

Bishop Richard Malone said in March the recent release of names of priests allegedly involved in abuse cases, “brings to light what has been in darkness for too long.” Bishop Malone says releasing the names was the right thing to do and encourages more victims that may be out there to come forward.

More: Buffalo Catholic Diocese to sell Bishop's residence to fund victim's compensation program

A compensation fund has been created to help victims of past sexual abuse by clergy in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

© 2018 WGRZ