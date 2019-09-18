BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Diocese of Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone spoke exclusive with 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown on Wednesday, a day after the Buffalo News reported a poll it commissioned found 86% of Western New York Catholics surveyed want Malone to resign.

“I was not, of course, happy to see that," Malone told Brown, "but I’ve learned over the years not to give too much credence to polls.”

Malone added that he while he is aware of the results, he relies more on what he hears from groups he has regular contact with, like the Diocesan Pastoral Council. Malone says that council held a meeting this past Saturday, and the final item on the agenda was a vote of confidence or no confidence in Malone. Bishop Malone says he was told after the vote that 24 members of the council voted in favor of him staying, four voted for him to resign, and one member abstained.

"I really feel calm and confident, believe it or not, about staying on and honoring my commitment I made when I came here," says Malone.

The only situation Malone described that would change that is if the Pope felt different.

"I think that if in fact the Holy See, if the Vatican, were to do a review of the situation, something I would be very open to by the way,” described Malone. "If the report came back from Rome that the Holy Father thought I should resign, then that’s of course something I would, out of obedience, do immediately.”

