Allegany County priest placed on administrative leave following complaint

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A priest in Allegany County has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations that he had an "improper sexual relationship" with a woman.

The Rev. F. Patrick Melfi will remain on leave during the investigation, the Diocese of Buffalo said in a statement released Saturday afternoon.

Father Melfi had been serving as the temporary administrator at Our Lady of the Angels in Cuba, and at St. Patrick in Belfast and Fillmore.

"Please note that this administrative leave is for the purpose of investigation and does not imply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint," the diocese said.

Bishop Michael Fisher and the diocese added that if you have information that's specific to clerical sexual abuse, you can contact the diocese victim assistance coordinator, Jackie Joy, at 716-895-3010.

