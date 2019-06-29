BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three priests will be reinstated on Friday, a move that comes two months after they were placed on a temporary leave of absence.

Diocese of Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone had put the priests on leave following an incident that took place at Saints Peter & Paul Parish Rectory on April 11.

Returning to their posts are:

The Rev. Arthur E. Mattulke, Pastor, Saints Peter & Paul, Hamburg

The Rev. Patrick T. O’Keefe, Parochial Vicar, Saints Peter & Paul, Hamburg

The Rev. Robert J. Orlowski, Pastor, Our Mother of Good Counsel, Blasdell

"The Bishop arrived at his decision after consultation with his Director of Professional Responsibility, his Senior Staff and others in diocesan and parish leadership," according to a Diocese of Buffalo statement.

The statement said the three did have "inappropriate discussions with seminarians at a dinner event."

However, the diocese said it also considered that while "inappropriate topics were discussed, there was absolutely no inappropriate physical conduct." It also said all three received "corrective measures" during their time away, including re-training in the Diocesan Code of Conduct and internal policies.

