BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Diocese of Buffalo said Friday that two priests accused of child sexual abuse will remain on leave during an investigation, while another has been cleared and reinstated.

Bishop Richard Malone made those decisions following investigations that were reviewed Wednesday by the diocese's Independent Review Board.

The Diocese said allegations made against Rev. Pascal D. Ipolito and Rev. Daniel J. Palys were substantiated. The priests will remain on administrative leave while the diocese continues their investigation and it is reviewed by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican in Rome.

Monsignor John M. Ryan, however, has returned to the church. The diocese said it could not verify allegations made against him, citing "the refusal of the complainants to cooperate with the investigator" and the information that it had available.

