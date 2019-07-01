BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the Sabres took the ice for practice Monday morning at Key Bank Center the status of a few key players was unknown.

Jack Eichel who has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, joined Monday's practice late. Sam Reinhart did not take part in the practice and missed Sunday's skills contest as well.

The Sabres are home Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils.

It is expected that head coach Phil Housley will have an update on both Eichel and Reinhart after practice. Eichel has been listed as day to day since before last Thursday's Florida game. The Sabres have won one and lost one without their captain in the line.

Buffalo currently holds the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.