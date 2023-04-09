Police kill suspect, 3 victims die, including child, in Orlando home shooting

The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people, including a child, are dead after a man shot three people inside of an Orlando home before shooting toward responding police officers who returned fire early Sunday, police said.

Officers heard gunshots inside the home on Grand Street before the suspect, later identified as Lacorvis Daley, 28, exited and shot at the officers around 2:25 a.m., the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

Inside the home, police found three gunshot victims, including a child who was transported by officers to a hospital. The three victims died from their injuries, Orlando police said.

Daley also died after being transported to a hospital, according to police. The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave.

The identifies of the three people killed and the officers were not immediately released.

Orlando's mayor, Buddy Dyer, released a statement on Twitter calling the shooting a "horrific, tragic situation."

"Sending support to the family members of the victims, as well as the officers, who were thankfully unharmed," Dyer said.

