BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a goal of improving air quality, the state is providing $30 million to support 15 area projects, including clean-fuel buses, pedestrian accessibility and bicycle enhancements and electric vehicle charging stations.

The infrastructure investments for Western New York are part of a $144.6 million allocation across New York aimed at cleaner and more sustainable transportation systems. The funding also supports the Health Across all Policies initiative, an effort to integrate health considerations into state policymaking across all sectors to improve community health and wellness. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First site.