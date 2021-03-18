Massive subsidy deal used to bring clean energy company to vacant Genesee County site

Tax breaks and discounted power proposed to lure a clean energy company to a vacant industrial park in Genesee County amount to a record $4 million per job.

Plug Power is in line for an estimated $269.5 million in tax breaks and power discounts in exchange for building a plant that would create 68 jobs.

The cost per job dwarfs other local subsidy deals. Subsidies for a data center built nearly a decade ago in Lockport worked out to more than $2 million a job. Government money invested in the Tesla solar plant in South Buffalo cost a little more than $500,000 per job.

Tom Speaker, a policy analyst for Reinvent Albany, a good government group, termed the Plug Power subsidy per job “completely unjustifiable.”