BUFFALO, N.Y. — People who support transgender rights gathered in Lafayette Square Saturday afternoon to protest the Trump administration.

The "We Exist Coalition" rallied in response to a leaked memo published by the New York Times last week, which suggests the Trump Administration is considering re-defining the word "gender." According to the report, the memo from the Department of Health and Human Services suggested that gender be narrowly defined by a person's sex at birth.

More: Trump administration may end legal recognition of transgender Americans, NYT reports

Members of the "We Exist Coalition" said they have had support from all over New York State and as far away as Vermont and Georgia.

"This is sending us straight backwards. I mean, it seems like this administration wants to live in the 1950s even before black civil rights happened," said Diana Patton with the "We Exist Coalition."

The Times reports the new gender definition could be presented to the Justice Department by the end of 2018.

