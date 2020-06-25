Protesters reach Mayor Byron Brown's house where police escort him away

A group of protesters marching through the city of Buffalo on Wednesday night reached Mayor Byron Brown's house when police escorted the mayor away from the scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of protesters marching through the city of Buffalo on Wednesday night reached Mayor Byron Brown's house when police escorted the mayor away from the scene.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. and was captured by Ali Ingersoll from our nonprofit partners at Investigative Post. WARNING: explicit language can be heard in the video.

The protesters started in Niagara Square around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when they held up a sign that said "defund the police."

The protest comes less than 24 hours after 13 people were arrested in Niagara Square. The group had been occupying the space for nearly two full weeks.

A group called Black Love Resists in the Rust began occupying Niagara Square on June 12 and intended to stay there until Deyanna Davis is released from the Erie County Holding Center. New York State Police said that Davis, 30, was driving the vehicle that struck and injured three law enforcement officers on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.