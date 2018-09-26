NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - The City of Niagara Falls is proposing a garbage user fee and a peaceful protest is planned for this evening at the John Duke Center, 1201 Hyde Park Boulevard at 6 p.m.

The proposed fee would be $198. All residents and non-profit organizations would pay the fee.

"This is a very difficult position that we're in. and we have to take drastic measures. I think a user fee is the least drastic of those measures," said Nick Melson, city administrator.

One reason behind the financial problems in Niagara Falls has to do with the loss of casino revenue.

A new report by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office, listed the City of Niagara Falls as the third-ranked city in the state for those under the most financial stress. Dinapoli's system looks at local governments based on nine financial factors to create a score For 2017, Niagara Falls scored a 77 out of 100.

The City Council would have to approve a garbage user fee which is projected to add $4 million annually to the city budget.

