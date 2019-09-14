EAST AURORA, N.Y. —

As he continues to face calls for his resignation, Bishop Malone met Saturday morning with the Diocesan Pastoral Council at Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora.

The DPC is a group that advises the Bishop and serves as a liaison between him and the vicariates.

The protest was organized by a group called the People of the Diocese of Buffalo, New York.

A petition on Change.org says the purpose of the protest is to, "Voice our hope that the DPC will prayerfully and consensually recommend to Bishop Malone that he resign." Currently, the petition has more than 12,000 signatures.

In recent weeks, there have been a number of calls for the Bishop to resign, both from the Movement to Restore Trust and from priests. Bishop Malone said at a press conference that he had no plans to resign.

