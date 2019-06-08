BUFFALO, N.Y. — While it's impossible to be completely prepared for a mass shooting, experts say even some preparation can go a long way in terms of preventing casualties.

Law enforcement, government agencies, and businesses are continually training in case of an active shooter situation. However, civilians are very rarely told how they can help.

For this reason, 2 On Your Side sought the expertise of David DiTullio, owner and chief operating officer for Defensor, Inc. out of Grand Island.

"That's what people have to realize. We're always a potential victim in a large mass gathering," said DiTullio when he met us for an interview at the Taste of Clarence, Monday afternoon. He agreed to teach us the basics of being prepared for a mass shooting and how to stay safe.

The security expert says it starts with awareness; keeping an eye open for things that seem odd or out of place.

"Homeland security has a campaign and it's called 'See Something, Say Something,'" said DiTullio. "So, in the event that you see something that just doesn't add up...find your nearest police officer, security personnel."

If there is a threat, DiTullio says you shouldn't just find a place to hide, you need to make sure that hiding spot can stop a bullet.

"What kind of things can stop a bullet in a place like this...in an open concept...are trees," DiTullio said. "There's a number of vehicles here. When we look at the engine block or the wheel wells...this is going to be the safest spot."

From your hiding spot, take a few moments to observe what's going on around you. Collect as much information as you can, but try to keep moving.

"If everyone is running from there, then that's where the threat is," said DiTullio. "Focus on that and try to figure out what my options are."

DiTullio says you shouldn't always follow the crowd as they're running away. He says the safest direction to run is where police are.

"Hands up in the air," he said. "Hands exposed. And follow every command that they give you."

But DiTullio says there is always the possibility that your only option is to fight. The items around you could be used to defend yourself, even if they're unconventional.

"If it's an option between us and them, or our families and them," DiTullio said. "We have to do what we have to do to stop the threat and save the lives of people that are around us. And that may be we have to do something we never expected."

Watch the full interview here: