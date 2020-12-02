BUFFALO, N.Y. — An adjunct professor at Christ the King Seminary has been arrested and charged for threatening a local news reporter, according to an announcement by the U.S. Attorney's office in Buffalo on Wednesday.

Paul Lubienecki, 62, of Hamburg is accused of cyberstalking.

In a statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Mango said that on February 4, 2020, a member of the Buffalo media received a voicemail that contained a death threat. The call occurred on the same day the Buffalo diocese announced the seminary was closing.

According to the complaint, Lubienecki criticized the victim's professionalism and said, "I know where you live in [town]. I'm going to find you. I'm going to kill you."

Lubienecki made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder and was released on conditions.

The news release announcing the arrest did not name the reporter but WKBW-TV identified reporter Charlie Specht as the alleged victim.

Lubienecki is also an adjunct professor at Fredonia University, which issued this statement:

"We are aware that an adjunct faculty member has been arrested on charges not related to his employment or work with students. We are following the case as it goes through the legal process, and we will cooperate with authorities as needed. The Provost's Office will work with students to ensure classes continue as scheduled."

The cyberstalking charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

