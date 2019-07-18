BUFFALO, N.Y. — People are expected to rally both for and against President Donald Trump in Buffalo Sunday, with dueling rallies scheduled to happen at the same time right near each other.

Nate McMurray, the Grand Island supervisor and former Congressional candidate, is organizing the anti-Trump rally, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Bidwell and Elmwood. Almost 1,000 people have expressed interest on the Facebook page for the event, which is called the "America Is Better Than Trump" rally.

"I did not expect this response," McMurray told 2 On Your Side. "I also reached out to counter-protest to ensure peace."

The counter-protest is described as a pro-Trump rally to counter McMurray's group. It will start at 12:45 p.m. at Bidwell and Richmond, which is about a third of a mile from the competing event.

"We will not stand by silently," reads a description of the event. "Bring your signs and wear your Trump gear. We will conduct a peaceful counter event."

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said officers have been meeting to discuss their plan to keep everyone safe at each of the events.

"We will have officers assigned to both locations to keep an eye on things," Rinaldo said. "We have a plan in place in the event that the lawful demonstrations should happen to turn unlawful."

With heat index values still expected to be high Sunday, firefighters and other first responders have been part of the discussions with City leaders to keep everyone safe, Rinaldo said.

One worry for police is that outside agitators will come in and try to cause problems between the two groups. Captain Rinaldo urged both sides to show respect for the other.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion," Captain Rinaldo said. "Everyone is entitled to voice their opinion. The demonstrations are about politics. They're about ideologies... I think as long as people understand that and act mature and respect the fact that people are allowed to have different opinions, then these demonstrations go without a hitch."

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Mayor Brown: Protests 'peaceful but illegal'

Immigration policy protests held in Buffalo, Amherst, Batavia

Crowds protest firings outside Spot Coffee on Elmwood Avenue