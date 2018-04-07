ANNAPOLIS, MD -- An Annapolis graphic artist is being flooded with orders for t-shirts meant to embolden a town tougher than last Thursday's tragedy.

Aaron Yealdhall designed the shirts, which say "Press On Annapolis." The message is a nod to The Capital Gazette continuing to print after a man enraged by a 2011 news article shot his way into the newsroom at 888 Bestgate Road, killing five staffers.

"You just have that feeling like there's something you need to do," said Yealdhall. "That was one of those things that just kind of clicks you into gear."

Aaron's first Facebook post of the design has led to more than a thousand orders, he said. Proceeds will go to the Capital Gazette Families Fund.

Mayor Gavin Buckley, joined by staffers from The Capital, will wear one of the shirts during the City's Independence Day parade down Main Street.

"It's crazy how far it's spread," said Yealdhall. "Annapolis is a tightly knit community. Everyone's looking out for each other."

You can find the shirts by clicking here.

Find more information on the Capital Gazette Families Fund, click here.

