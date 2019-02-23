BUFFALO, N.Y. — A wind storm is coming to WNY on Sunday and experts want to make sure you're prepared.

"The first thing you want to do is actually take the time to walk around your house now before the winds hit. Do a visual inventory and maybe even take steps to protect things that might be loose" said Cortese Construction Services President Domenic Cortese.

Wind gusts are expected to be up to 75 mph and there are things around your house that can blow away that you may not think of. "Seventy-five mile an hour winds may move the grill, yes. It's definitely going to move the garbage cans, it may tip over the basketball hoop" said Cortese.

Cortese advises you to anchor down those objects but what about your roof?

"They can sustain 70,80,90 miles an hour winds depending on what the shingle is rated for. Some are rated even higher than that but you know they can also blow off your roof at 40 mph" said Mark Beyer a representative for Black Rock Roofing.

It is likely there will be power outages due to the wind gusts. If the power goes out, experts remind you to keep your refrigerator and freezer closed. The temperature should keep for 48 hours.

If you do not have a generator, there is still time to get one. You can head to the store on Saturday to buy a portable one.

Cortese also pointed out the importance of paying attention to where you park your car.

"If you park your car in the way of a tipping pine tree your car could be a casualty of the storm."

Once the storm passes, make sure to step outside and assess the damage.

"Check your yard, look at your roof, check for any shingles that are missing and then you want to call somebody and have them come on over to examine your roof," said Beyer.