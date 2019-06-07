SAN DIEGO — A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake jolted California Friday night at 8:19 p.m., and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest, where a magnitude 6.4 quake struck on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No deaths have been reported as a result of the earthquake, according to Kern County Fire Department Chief David Witt.

A total of 1,800 Pacific Gas and Electric customers are without power, but no gas leaks are reported, Witt said.

Megan Person, director of communications for the Kern County Fire Department, said there were reports of multiple injuries and multiple fires, but she didn't have details.

The county opened an emergency shelter. Meanwhile, a rockslide closed State Route 178 in Kern River Canyon, where photos from witnesses also showed that a stretch of roadway had sunk.

San Bernardino County firefighters also reported cracked buildings and one minor injury.

Ridgecrest police Chief Jed McLaughlin told residents to "prepare yourself for the next week to two weeks, this isn't going to stop in the near future."

Friday's earthquake was downgraded from a 7.1 magnitude to a 6.9 magnitude earthquake before being elevated to a 7.1 magnitude again.

Lucy Jones, a seismologist at the California Institute of Technology and a former science adviser at the Geological Survey, tweeted that Thursday's earthquake was a "foreshock" and that Friday's quake was on the same fault system as the earlier quake.

"You know we say we have a 1 in 20 chance that an earthquake will be followed by something bigger. This is that 1 in 20 time," she tweeted.

There is a "high probability" of a magnitude 5 or greater aftershock in the next week, Jones said. There is a 50% chance of a magnitude 6 or greater quake and about a 10% chance of a magnitude 7 or greater temblor in the next week, according to Jones.

Gov. Gavin Newsom activated the state Office of Emergency Services operations center "to its highest level."

"The state is coordinating mutual aid to local first responders," he said.

The powerful quake rattled Dodger Stadium in the fourth inning of the team's game against the San Diego Padres. The quake happened when Dodgers second baseman Enriquè Hernàndez was batting. It didn't appear to affect him or Padres pitcher Eric Lauer.

As of this writing there have been no reports of injuries or damages in San Diego. In Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department is sending vehicles and helicopters around Los Angeles to identify any damages or emergency needs following the magnitude-7.1 earthquake, says Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Friday's 7.1 earthquake is now the biggest earthquake to hit California in 20 years.

Social media users reported feeling the powerful earthquake as far away as Arizona and Las Vegas.

Searles, California, the site of Thursday's earthquake is about 200 miles north of San Diego.

Earlier Friday, a magnitude 5.4 aftershock struck at 4:07 a.m. at a depth of around 4.3 miles, 9.7 miles west of Searles Valley, a 4.1 magnitude aftershock struck at 5:38 a.m., also at a depth of 4.3 miles, 9.4 miles west of Searles Valley, and a 3.7 magnitude earthquake at 5:53 a.m. at a depth of 3.7 miles, according to computer-generated reports from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Several temblors greater than 3 magnitude hit the same region earlier Friday morning.

First Press Conference July 5, 2019:

Second Press Conference July 5, 2019: