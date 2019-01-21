BUFFALO, N.Y. — 13,000 customers were without electricity in Niagara County at one point on Monday morning, according to National Grid.

As of noon, everyone in Niagara County had their power restored according to National Grid's website..

The development comes after earlier outages in the area and NYSEG outages in Orchard Park.

A company spokesperson says the outages are the result of equipment failure and the restoration will take place gradually as to not overwhelm the system.

The power outages come at the same time as wind chill warnings and advisories are listed for Western New York.