JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A postal worker who died at the hospital after being attacked by five dogs Sunday in Interlachen, Florida, has been identified by family as 61-year-old Pam Rock.

“She just started this job in December. She had finished up her training and she was just so excited for this new adventure," said Kaydee Richley, Rock's niece.

Several neighbors rushed to help by attempting to pull the dogs off of her and one neighbor shot a rifle into the ground to scare the animals, according to the news release.

“She had one arm amputated before she passed and they had her other limbs in slings trying to save them. Her heart stopped twice and her blood pressure was all over the place," said Richley.

First Coast News talked the neighbor who said he fired the shots. He too, asked to remain anonymous. He described the 61-year-old mail carrier as sweet; she would leave apples in the mailbox for horses.

The family says they are in shock.

“How did it get so far? Why was there just so many dogs just able to get to her? Where were the owners? Why were they not locked up," said Richley.

Rock was reported to be in critical condition on Monday, but the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed that she had died Tuesday.

Chief deputy colonel Joe Wells with the Putnam county sheriffs office says animal control officials and officers have been called previously to the area where the attack took place.

Wells says the five dogs who attacked rock will be euthanized and depending on the evidence the owners could face charges.