x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Zephyr Teachout exits New York attorney general race

The announcement comes days after incumbent Letitia James decided to seek re-election. She lost the 2018 Democratic primary for attorney general to James.
Credit: AP
FILE - State attorney general candidate Zephyr Teachout delivers her concession speech at the Working Families Party primary night party, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in New York. Teachout has announced she is once again seeking the Democratic nomination for attorney general of New York, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

NEW YORK — Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout has dropped out of the race to be New York's attorney general, days after incumbent Letitia James decided to seek re-election.

Teachout announced on Sunday that she was suspending her campaign and called James “an exceptional leader and dedicated public servant.” James announced she was running for governor in late October but suspended her campaign last week.

Teachout is a scholar on corruption and antitrust laws. She lost the 2018 Democratic primary for attorney general to James.

She also ran for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York in 2014, losing to Andrew Cuomo.

RELATED VIDEO:

Related Articles

In Other News

Joe Biden remembers Bob Dole as patriot, statesman in eulogy at National Cathedral