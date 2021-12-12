Zephyr Teachout exits New York attorney general race

The announcement comes days after incumbent Letitia James decided to seek re-election. She lost the 2018 Democratic primary for attorney general to James.

NEW YORK — Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout has dropped out of the race to be New York's attorney general, days after incumbent Letitia James decided to seek re-election.

Teachout announced on Sunday that she was suspending her campaign and called James “an exceptional leader and dedicated public servant.” James announced she was running for governor in late October but suspended her campaign last week.

Teachout is a scholar on corruption and antitrust laws. She lost the 2018 Democratic primary for attorney general to James.

She also ran for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York in 2014, losing to Andrew Cuomo.