Zeneta Everhart announces run for Masten District council seat

Everhart is the mother of Zaire Goodman, the 20-year-old who was shot but survived the Tops mass shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another candidate is throwing their hat into the ring for the Masten District Common Council seat in Buffalo

Zeneta Everhart announced Friday that she is running to represent the Masten district.

Current Masten District Councilmember Ulysees Wingo announced last week that he would not seek re-election.

She was joined by friends and family for the announcement on Friday and was introduced by her son Zaire.

Everhart describes herself as an advocate for stronger gun laws and wants to address social and racial inequities in the city.

"5/14 changed my child's life. As a way for me to pay it forward, I want to do the work in my neighborhood. I am one of those people who believe I can change the world, but I have to start here. What we do here, if I get elected, I hope that it ripples across the country."

India Walton announced on February 1 that she is also running for the Masten District seat.