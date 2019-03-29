GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters at Van Andel Arena Thursday night for his Make America Great Again campaign rally.

Trump opened the rally by bringing up Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the Mueller report, which found his campaign did not collude with Russia.

"After three years of lies and smears and slander, the Russia hoax is finally dead. The collusion delusion is over," Trump said.

The findings of that report were a big victory for Trump, who has long said he did not collude with Russia. This was his first major public appearance since Barr gave his summary to Congress.

“We can’t have two different standards of justice,” Trump said, calling the report a "total exoneration" and "complete vindication."

In the report, Mueller does not come to a conclusion on obstruction of justice, but left that up to Barr to decide.

Trump touted many of his familiar campaign trail slogans, which were met with an enthusiastic crowd chanting: “Drain the swamp,” “Build the wall” and “Four more years.”

The president hit hard on several topics: health care, immigration and the economy.

On health care Trump called Democratic plans and "socialist," however, he emphasized the importance of covering pre-existing conditions.

"We believe no one in America should be bankrupt by healthcare," he said. "We will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions."

Trump also brought up the state of the economy, touching on investment in Michigan. He said he pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and stopped the “offshoring of Michigan jobs" from the auto industry.

“In my administration, we live by two simple rules: Buy American, hire American,” he told the cheering crowd.

The Associated Press reports that since Trump took office, auto manufacturing employment has risen from about 51,000 jobs to just over 1 million. However, GM announced plans to shut four American auto factories and one in Canada—two of those are in Michigan.

U.S. Reps. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland and former gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette were among those at the rally.

In a nod to Michigan lawmakers, Trump told the crowd he had some “breaking news.”

“I’m going to get full funding of $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative,” Trump said.

This is a shift from the president’s budget proposal, which showed a 90 percent cut in funding for the GLRI, from $300 million to $30 million.

The Michigan Democratic Party issued a statement following Trump's rally. The chair, Lavora Barnes said: "While in Michigan today, Donald Trump failed to discuss his broken promises to the working people of Michigan and had nothing to say but the same tired slogans everyone has already heard. If he listened for once, he would hear the growing rumblings of an entire state that is sick of the attacks, tirades, excuses, and embarrassment that increases every day his corrupt administration occupies the White House. The people of Michigan care about healthcare, clean water, quality education, and good-paying jobs, not Donald Trump's politics of division and utter failure to deliver anything but Michigan's manufacturing jobs elsewhere."

