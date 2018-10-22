Joseph Spector, Gannett Albany Bureau

ALBANY - A gubernatorial debate appears to be on.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday offered a Tuesday debate with Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro that be would a radio debate on WCBS and later broadcast on CBS2 television 7 p.m. in the New York City area and made available to other affiliates across the state.

On Monday morning, Molinaro said he agreed, and he pressed for two more televised debates: in Buffalo and the Southern Tier.

“As usual, the forgotten upstate New Yorker is getting screwed by Andrew Cuomo,” Molinaro said.

Cuomo had not previously committed to a debate against his gubernatorial foes, which include three third-party candidates. He drew wide criticism for not agreeing to a debate prior to Election Day, Nov. 6, as he seeks a third term.

But on Friday, the Democratic incumbent was pressed on WCBS to hold a debate, and he initially agreed to a Saturday morning debate.

Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, panned the idea, and then Cuomo offered up a Tuesday radio debate that would later be aired on television.

"After days of ducking the debate, we’re glad Marc Molinaro has finally agreed. See you tomorrow," said Dani Lever, a Cuomo campaign spokeswoman.

Molinaro said he asked for the one-on-one debate, but also will participate with a state League of Women Voters debate -- which all the candidates, except for Cuomo, have agreed to.

Third-party candidates knocked a debate that excludes them.

"A single debate without all candidates hurts democracy," Stephanie Miner, who is running on the Serve America Movement line, said.

" A single debate in New York City ignores the interests of Upstate voters. A single debate won’t provide enough opportunity to examine Andrew Cuomo’s record or anyone's vision for the state's future."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved