BUFFALO, N.Y. - A Democratic candidate in Western New York this weekend is one of two Buffalo natives running for New York’s Attorney General this fall.

Leecia Eve kicked off her campaign Saturday with Erie County Democrats, who endorsed her. Keith Wofford, the state GOP nominee, is also from Buffalo.

"Our great state needs an attorney general who will protect and defend and empower them, Who will protect and defend our extraordinary natural resources, who will fight against assaults on our individual rights and our New York and federal Constitutional rights,” Eve said to an enthusiastic group of supporters.

The Western New York native served as counsel to both Joe Biden and Hilary Clinton when they were U.S. Senators, and previously, she was Governor Andrew Cuomo's chief economic adviser.

Currently, Eve is the vice president of government affairs for Verizon's tri-state region, and she's a deputy Secretary for Economic Development here in New York. She’s also the daughter of long time Assemblyman Arthur Eve.

"The humility I feel and the honor I feel with officially kicking off my campaign in Buffalo and Erie County, I would not have it any other way,” Eve said.

The state Democratic party has endured Letitia James as their nominee, a downstater.

Also running in the Democratic primary is Zephyr Teachout, who challenged Cuomo for governor four years ago.

On the Republican line is Keith Wofford, Buffalo's other native in this race.

A bankruptcy lawyer in New York City, Wofford has already attacked Cuomo's policies and announced his focus would be on political corruption.

He's the GOP nominee and will face declared candidates Randy Elf and Thomas Humbach in the primaries.

Elf, who ran twice for assembly, is a Chautauqua County native.

Wofford is expected to make a campaign stop in Buffalo on Monday.

© 2018 WGRZ