WNY congressman Tom Reed resigns

Reed had said he would not be seeking another term and resigns with nearly seven months left in his current one

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Western New York congressman who said he would be retiring after his current term in Washington is leaving much earlier than that.

Congressman Tom Reed, a Republican representing the southern tier, told colleagues on the House floor Tuesday that he was resigning that day.

His office hasn't responded to a request for a reason, but says he's taking a job at Prime Policy Group, a government relations and public relations firm in Washington.

Reed was serving his sixth term in Congress and announced in 2021 that he wouldn't seek another, days after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a former lobbyist.

Speaking to colleagues Tuesday, Reed warned against "petty political posturing" and called for unity - while thanking those who elected him.

"My most profound appreciation is for the people of Western New York," Reed said. Thank you for giving a country lawyer, the youngest of twelve, raised by a single mother whose father passed away when he was just two years old, the honor of representing you at the highest level. Only in America can such a dream come true."