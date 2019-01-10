NEW YORK — Following the resignation of Congressman Chris Collins (R-NY), the big question is who will now represent the 27th Congressional District?

Right now, republicans have the upper hand.

"This is one of the strongest pro-Trump districts, not just in the state but maybe in the country," said Republican Strategist Carl Calabrese. "83 percent of the people of Wyoming County which is a big part of the district voted for Donald Trump."

Four candidates have announced they are running for the seat but there are expected to be more.

"You're going to have the A-list, you're going to have real pros involved in a race" Calabrese continued.

"We've got now what could be a free for all," said Republican Strategist Michael Caputo. "We've got between five and six candidates all very well qualified."

Three Republicans have already announced they are running for the seat; State Senator Chris Jacobs, attorney Beth Parlato and State Senator Robert Ortt. Democrat Nate McMurray, current Grand Island town supervisor, also announced he will be running for the seat.

"I'm glad we can move forward now and put this episode behind us" said Jacobs.

"We can put this behind us in the district and then move forward and focus on whats coming up ahead" Parlato told 2 On Your Side.

"It is vital that we continue to have a strong, conservative voice representing the residents of New York's 27th Congressional District and elect a candidate who will defend President Trump's agenda" said Ortt.

There are other names circulating, including Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw.

The most notable is Congressional Medal of Honor winner David Bellavia who hasn't decided if he will run.

"Of course the X factor is David Bellavia and if he gets in the race there is another A-list candidate and one who just won the Congressional Medal of Honor," said Calabrese. "That could change the whole race."

RELATED: Rep. Chris Collins resigns from Congress effective Tuesday

RELATED: Rep. Chris Collins requests to change plea

RELATED: Collins' letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo