WNY reflects on what Kamala Harris' role means for women, people of color

Vice President Harris made history Wednesday afternoon as the first female, Black vice president when she was sworn into office.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many people at a local watch party told 2 On Your Side it's not just that they're excited for a president who they're hoping will unify the country, but because of what it also means to have Madam Vice President Kamala Harris take office.

"As a woman of color, it is very significant to finally see another woman of color take the highest office in the land. I'm wearing my mother's pearls because she's already gone home to glory, so I'm able to bring her with me because she would be so proud to witness this moment in history," said Sheila Brown, the first Black woman to own WUFO Radio.

She united with women across the country during the inauguration by wearing her Chuck Taylor sneakers, something Vice President Harris was known for wearing all the time.

Brown says Vice President Harris' new role is huge for the country, but someday she hopes to see a woman of color step into a role as president too.

More than anything, she says she hopes young Black boys and girls who were watching Wednesday afternoon recognize that someday they too could lead this country if they want to.

"I want little kids to be able to see that anything is possible for them. Whatever they dream of, they can achieve at this point because today, all barriers are broken," Brown said.

Speaking of barriers, the watch party's location was also an important one for many of the Black men and women who came to watch the inauguration outside WUFO Radio, located in the African American Heritage Corridor.