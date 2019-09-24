House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that the U.S. House of Representatives is launching a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Pelosi says this over allegations the president pressured Ukraine's leader to investigate Joe Biden's family.

2 On Your Side reached out to members of Congress that represent Western New York for comment on the inquiry.

Congressman Chris Collins released the following statement:

"Channeling the great Ronald Reagan, I can only say... there they go again. Democrats just can’t help themselves in their quest to impeach President Trump or anyone else. Whether it was their reliance on the flawed Mueller report a few months ago or the erroneous media reports last week about Judge Kavanaugh, House Democrats demand rushing to judgement(sic) to satisfy their radical base without looking at any facts. Instead of continuing their ongoing witch hunts, House Democrats should get to work on securing our borders, reforming immigration, creating jobs and producing a federal budget. That’s what the American Public wants."

Congressman Tom Reed released the following statement:

“The President is releasing the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of his phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine tomorrow. Why is Nancy Pelosi rushing to impeachment based on someone’s secondhand account of the call?”

Congressman Brian Higgins released the following statement:

“As Americans and as Representatives elected to lead, Congress has an obligation to defend the constitution and American principles which guarantee a balanced and free democracy. With each passing day we see an erosion of this country’s ideals by a President who freely sidesteps Congress, profits off his position, obstructs justice, and places personal politics before national security. This crumbling of our democracy is why I announced support for an impeachment inquiry over three months ago and why, with each unchecked offense by this President, the urgency couldn’t be more evident. An impeachment inquiry will deliver the truth Americans deserve.”

