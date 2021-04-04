Report: New York lawmakers could raise corporate, income taxes by $4.3B a year

The Wall Street Journal report says the $200 billion state budget 'would make top earners in New York City pay the highest combined local tax rate in the country.'

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State lawmakers are working on a budget that would raise corporate and income taxes by $4.3 billion a year, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The report says the $200 billion state budget "would make top earners in New York City pay the highest combined local tax rate in the country."

The publication also adds that two new tax brackets would be created, and they would last until 2027. People with an income of more than $5 million will be taxed at 10.3 percent, while people with an income of more than $25 million will be taxed at 10.9 percent.

Sports betting is another sticking point in the state budget.

New York lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo missed a deadline to have a budget in place by Friday, but elected officials will have to act soon to make sure that tens of thousands of state workers get their paycheck on time next Thursday.

The Legislature and governor have yet to announce a deal on the budget, and a top sticking point remains the proposal to raise taxes on millionaires.