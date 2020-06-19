Chris Jacobs cleared of voter fraud complaint

Erie County DA John Flynn called the complaint 'weak' and did not identify the source of the complaint during a Friday evening news conference.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is not enough evidence to file voter fraud charges against Republican congressional candidate Chris Jacobs, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Flynn did not identify that source of the complaint, but referred to the complaint as 'weak' ,saying the election law statue under which the claim was made requires knowledge with an intent to defraud. Flynn said he could find no such intent.

Jacobs, who is running for the 27th Congressional District that was vacated by Chris Collins, is running against Democrat Nate McMurray in Tuesday's special election.

Jacobs is also running against Beth Parloto and Stefan Mychajliw in the Republican primary on Tuesday for the same seat.

Flynn said Jacobs came in to his office and admitted owning two homes, one in Buffalo and one in Orchard Park, which Flynn said is not a crime. Jacobs acknowledged spending more time recently at his Buffalo home to be closer to him mother during the COVID-19 crisis. Flynn called that a 'reasonable excuse'.

Jacobs conceded that when he registered to vote in Orchard Park he hadn't closed yet on his home there. Flynn said that probably wasn't the best decision Jacobs could've made, but that it was not criminal and repeated again there was no attempt to defraud.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced his support for Jacobs for the 27th Congressional district seat that was previously held by Chris Collins.