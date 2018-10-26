BUFFALO, N.Y. - Both Republican Representative Chris Collins and his Democratic opponent, Nate McMurray, are out with new campaign ads in the 27th Congressional District race.

2 On Your Side has committed to putting all ads in this race through our "Truth Test", to VERIFY which claims are honest and which are not.

McMurray's 30-second spot features four people, all claiming to be Republicans who plan to vote against their party's nominee and instead cast a ballot for McMurray.

"Collins was arrested," one of the people says. "And indicted," claims another. "He's an embarrassment," a woman says. "Chris Collins only looks out for himself," the ad continued.

All four of the people shown in the commercial are as advertised. 2 On Your Side confirmed they're all registered Republicans who plan to vote for McMurray.

"I have been a registered Republican for nearly 50 years but can no longer endorse the Republican candidate," said Polly Grabecki, who is seen in the ad.

Another woman, Cecily Molak, told 2 On Your Side by phone that she will "100 percent" vote for McMurray, despite being a lifelong Republican.

The two men in the ad are Ted Howard, the former Town Supervisor in Pavilion -- who served as a Republican, and Alan Knight, who is a member of McMurray's "Republicans for Nate" steering committee.

There are no misleading or false claims in the ad. We rate it FAIR.

Collins' latest attack ad starts by showing video of what appears to be extreme left-wing anarchists doing damage at some type of protest. The voiceover says, "Nate McMurray. You can judge a politician by the company he keeps."

Right away, that's MISLEADING, because there's no evidence or claim to suggest McMurray has anything to do with those protesters.

The ad then says McMurray was endorsed by Andrew Cuomo and voted for Hillary Clinton for President.

Both of those claims are TRUE.

"(McMurray) will vote for Nancy Pelosi as speaker," the commercial then claims. That's MISLEADING.

McMurray has said multiple times that he will vote for someone other than Pelosi, arguing his party needs newer leadership in the House of Representatives. However, it is likely that if McMurray's only option is Pelosi or a Republican, he would back the California Democrat.

Collins' ad then says, "What's in store for us? Higher taxes."

We rate that claim UNCLEAR.

McMurray did oppose the Republican tax cut that passed last year (and that Collins supported). It cut taxes for many millions of Americans. However, McMurray has said he supports tax cuts for working class Americans. Democrats have been critical of the 2017 tax law, because much of the benefit went to corporations and high earners.

For instance, the Tax Policy Center concluded that for 2018, those earning between $20,000 and $30,000 per year would only see a tax cut of about $180. Those earning $50,000 to $75,000 per year got an $870 tax cut. Contrast that with those who earn more than $1,000,000 per year who got a $69,660 tax cut, on average.

The Collins campaign commercial then says McMurray supports "socialized healthcare." That claim LACKS CONTEXT.

McMurray backs the 'Medicare for all' plan in Congress, which could be perceived as socialized healthcare. However, Collins supports Medicare and VA medical care, both of which are also "socialized".

Collins' next attack is that McMurray wants "open borders". That's FALSE. 2 On Your Side could find no evidence to back this up, and the Collins campaign provided no information to support the claim.

Finally, the ad says McMurray is for "trashing our Second Amendment rights." We call that OPINION.

Collins gets much higher ratings from pro-gun groups. However, McMurray's website says he "supports the Second Amendment", which also "agrees with the 75% of Americans... who believe that Congress needs to do more to prevent gun violence."

McMurray supports popular measures like universal background checks and a ban on bump stocks.

Collins' ad closes by saying McMurray is "another voice in an angry mob." Again, 2 On Your Side has found no evidence to support any connection between McMurray and "angry mobs".

Once again, the Collins campaign ignored 2 On Your Side's questions about his latest television commercial. The campaign has released several misleading attack ads this campaign cycle.

Daniele de Groot, a spokesperson for McMurray's campaign, released the following statement:

Chris Collins is a liar and a coward who won't face Nate McMurray in a debate. He continues to hide behind these dishonest attack ads because he has no record to run on and has been indicted. The people of Western New York deserve a congressman who will serve them and not in self-interest.

