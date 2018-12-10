BUFFALO, N.Y. - Rep. Chris Collins (R-Clarence) released his third attack ad of the campaign in the 27th Congressional District race, and it includes a misleading attack against his opponent, Nate McMurray.

While parts of the ad are opinion, true, fair or simply missing some context, there's one part that's dishonest.

At the end of the commercial, the Collins ad says, "Nate's even open to impeaching Donald Trump."

On the screen is highlighted text purporting to be from Nate McMurray reading, "Making a promise to vote for impeachment..."

That's completely out of context. The full post from McMurray says, "Making a promise to vote for impeachment or a promise to never vote for it, is irresponsible and wrong."

McMurray has said in several interviews that he would not vote to impeach President Trump based on what he knows right now.

McMurray told the Buffalo News that impeachment is "the farthest thing from my mind."

McMurray's campaign released its first ad of the campaign on Friday. It does not include any attacks. In fact, it doesn't even mention Collins. Once it airs on television, 2 On Your Side will VERIFY its claims, just like we've done with the Collins commercials.

