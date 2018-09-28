BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After 2 On Your Side analyzed a new attack ad from Rep. Chris Collins (R-Clarence), who is running for re-election against Democrat Nate McMurray, a viewer called asking us to VERIFY the Collins' claim about creating jobs overseas.

But there was a twist. The viewer wanted to know if Collins, himself, is actually guilty of his own attack.

In the ad, which has been condemned by some on the left as racist, was ruled 'misleading' in a 2 On Your Side report, because it misrepresented what McMurray was saying in Korean. The central attack of the commercial was that McMurray worked to create jobs in China and Korea instead of in the United States. McMurray denied that.

Now, there are questions as to whether or not Collins created jobs overseas.

This issue came up in the 2012 election campaign when Collins faced off against and eventually beat Kathy Hochul.

At a debate, Collins said, "I've never created a job overseas. I don't have any jobs overseas. I've never outsourced a job overseas."

2 On Your Side found that was false, due to Collins' investment in a company called Ingenious Products, Inc.

In his latest financial disclosure that was filed with Congress last year, Collins listed the company as an asset worth up to $250,000. That disclosure has been unchanged for quite a few years, according to documents reviewed by 2 On Your Side.

The New York State Department of State lists Ingenious Products, Inc. as an active corporation, and Collins' wife, Mary, is the Chief Executive Officer. The company's offices have the same Clarence address as Collins' home.

Ingenious Products, Inc. is significant because on its own website, it lists South Korean and Chinese facilities under its 'Manufacturing Resources', meaning some products are made there.

In a 2012 interview with the Buffalo News, Collins responded to critics by saying, "It would not be feasible to have that product made and packaged for $7 in the U.S."

At the time, the campaign manager for Hochul said, "Corporate executive Chris Collins was happy to take advantage of cheap Chinese labor to line his pockets."

It's unclear if Ingenious Products, Inc. still uses those overseas manufacturers or to what extent they were used in the past. It's unclear how involved Collins is in the day-to-day operations of the company. There are many unanswered questions surrounding this business.

2 On Your Side has reached out to the Collins For Congress campaign for a week to get responses to very specific questions. Our three separate attempts were all ignored. A campaign spokesperson didn't even respond with a 'no comment'.

Despite that, we can VERIFY that Collins has helped create jobs overseas, because he chose in the past to manufacture some products there instead of in the United States. He admitted that in the Buffalo News article.

With that said, the record is very clear that Collins has created many more jobs in the United States, specifically Western New York. 2 On Your Side asked the campaign how many jobs Collins has helped create here locally. He previously said more than 500. That question was also ignored.

2 On Your Side is also committed to fact-checking any McMurray campaign ad that may air this election cycle; however, it appears McMurray has not raised enough money to support television commercials. If that changes, or if third party groups take to the airwaves, we'll make sure those ads are also honest with the voters.

If you have something you want us to VERIFY, reach out to us on social media or email VERIFY@WGRZ.COM.

© 2018 WGRZ